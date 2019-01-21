Our beloved Buc-ee's is no longer a Texas-only chain.Monday morning, residents in Baldwin County, Alabama celebrated the grand opening of the first Buc-ee's outside the Lone Star State.About 100 people showed up and experienced the taste of those unique amenities that have become a staple here since the gas station first opened in 1982.If you're traveling, you can now find those famed sparkling clean restrooms at I-10 Exit 49 @ Baldwin Beach Express.Another Buc-ee's location outside of Texas is projected to open this summer in Daytona Beach, Florida.