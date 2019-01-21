BUSINESS

Buc-ee's opens first-ever location outside state of Texas

Learn why Buc-ee's is Texas traveler's best friend. (KTRK)

Our beloved Buc-ee's is no longer a Texas-only chain.

Monday morning, residents in Baldwin County, Alabama celebrated the grand opening of the first Buc-ee's outside the Lone Star State.
RELATED: Buc-ee's legendary bathrooms get high-tech upgrade

About 100 people showed up and experienced the taste of those unique amenities that have become a staple here since the gas station first opened in 1982.

If you're traveling, you can now find those famed sparkling clean restrooms at I-10 Exit 49 @ Baldwin Beach Express.

Another Buc-ee's location outside of Texas is projected to open this summer in Daytona Beach, Florida.

