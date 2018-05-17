TRAVEL

King Buc-ee's! Gas station crowned highest-rated place to use restroom in the nation

Learn why Buc-ee's is Texas traveler's best friend.

In the quest for the cleanest restroom along the highway, there could be only one winner. The winner shouldn't come as a surprise to Texans and those who adore beaver nuggets and the massive selection of meals and snacks.

Buc-ees, the Texas-based gas station, was the nation's highest-rated gas station in a survey conducted by GasBuddy. Buc-ees also secured the title as best gas station in Texas.

READ MORE: 10 ways Buc-ee's is a Texas traveler's friend

In GasBuddy's summer travel survey, 37 percent of drivers said one of their worst fears was being unsure of where to stop for a clean restroom.

Fear no more, Buc-ees and its immaculate restrooms are a match made in heaven.

You didn't think we would write a story about Buc-ee's and not mention food, did you?
The sheer number of snack and meal possibilities at Buc-ee's are endless.

Related Topics:
travelgas stationbathroomtexas news
