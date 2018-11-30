TRAVEL

Buc-ee's legendary bathrooms get high-tech upgrade

Buc-ee's to introduce Tooshlights at some locations

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
They're already king of the road when it comes to the cleanest bathrooms around, but now Buc-ee's is stepping up their restroom game even more.

They've installed a new technology system called Tooshlights.

The lights outside the door to each stall let you know if they're empty or occupied.

The new bathrooms will be available to customers at the Katy and Temple locations.

Buc-ee's, the Texas-based gas station, was the nation's highest-rated gas station in a survey conducted by GasBuddy. Buc-ee's also secured the title as best gas station in Texas.

READ MORE: 10 ways Buc-ee's is a Texas traveler's friend

In GasBuddy's summer travel survey, 37 percent of drivers said one of their worst fears was being unsure of where to stop for a clean restroom.

MORE: Top 8 Buc-ee's snacks and meals you must try
The sheer number of snack and meal possibilities at Buc-ee's are endless.

