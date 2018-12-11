BUSINESS

Randalls to close and sell location to Hispanic chain

As the chain continues to struggle around Houston, Randalls confirms it will close its Katy location on North Fry and Morton.

Randalls will close its seventh location in the Houston area this year.

The company says their location on North Fry and Morton Road will close in a sale to El Rancho Supermercado.

In an email to ABC13, Randalls says they will "continually evaluate the performance" of their portfolio stores. It was after their extensive analysis that they decided to shutter the location.

With the closure, Randalls will go from 17 to 16 stores in the Houston area, according to its website.
