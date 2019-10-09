Business

New multi-use H-E-B store opens in Houston

Midway Companies' mixed-use Buffalo Heights development, 3663 Washington Ave., is now open for business.

With the St. Andrie midrise apartments ready for move-ins Oct. 4, the H-E-B opened its doors to customers Monday. The 96,000 square-foot grocery store is the chain's fifth inside the Loop.

Andrie offers 230 units of luxury apartments located above the grocery store, with rents ranging from $1550 for studios to $4029 for two-bedroom units. Visit Buffalo Heights website for more

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

