Two-story H-E-B opens in the Heights

It's the first grocery store in the Heights to sell alcohol since the dry ordinance was lifted.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
H-E-B's long awaited Heights location has officially opened its doors to the public.

RELATED: H-E-B named America's 4th favorite grocery store
H-E-B WINS: The Texas grocery chain easily beat out big stores like Walmart, Randalls and Kroger, a new survey reveals.


More than two dozen people were lined up excited to see what the double-story store has to offer. The first person lined up at 4 a.m.



This is the second two-story H-E-B in Houston and the first grocery store in the Heights to sell alcohol since the dry ordinance was lifted.


There's so much to see, but make sure you look up. There is a public art installation of chickens and coins something that dates back to the 30s in H-E-B history.
