Two-story H-E-B opens in the Heights

H-E-B WINS: The Texas grocery chain easily beat out big stores like Walmart, Randalls and Kroger, a new survey reveals.

Lots of people excited to pose with heb buddy as the new #hebheights opens!!! @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/0sVuRVnBjl — Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) January 30, 2019

LIVE this morning at the grand opening of HEB in the HEIGHTS !!

Check out this awesome Interactive Art piece! YOU get to stand in as the “I” perfect community piece to attract all the millennials!! @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/ZGWmBQArOG — Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) January 30, 2019

H-E-B's long awaited Heights location has officially opened its doors to the public.More than two dozen people were lined up excited to see what the double-story store has to offer. The first person lined up at 4 a.m.This is the second two-story H-E-B in Houston and the first grocery store in the Heights to sell alcohol since the dry ordinance was lifted.There's so much to see, but make sure you look up. There is a public art installation of chickens and coins something that dates back to the 30s in H-E-B history.