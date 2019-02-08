HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --After years of calls for a newer, bigger grocery store, the Third Ward will be a step closer to seeing it happen.
On Saturday, H-E-B will break ground on a planned 90,000-square-foot store at North MacGregor and Highway 288. It's not immediately known when the store will open ahead of the ceremony.
The new store is being seen as boon to the Houston neighborhood. It's the first full-service, brand-new grocery store to be built there in nearly three decades.
There is an H-E-B currently operating in the area of Old Spanish Trail and Scott Street. Calls were made to update the location, but there was a feeling the footprint wasn't large enough. It's not known whether the store will continue operating after the opening of the MacGregor location.
