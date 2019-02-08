EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5078627" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> H-E-B WINS: The Texas grocery chain easily beat out big stores like Walmart, Randalls and Kroger, a new survey reveals.

It's the first grocery store in the Heights to sell alcohol since the dry ordinance was lifted.

Get crawfish, shrimp, catfish and more at HEB's first True Texas Boil House.

After years of calls for a newer, bigger grocery store, the Third Ward will be a step closer to seeing it happen.On Saturday, H-E-B will break ground on a planned 90,000-square-foot store at North MacGregor and Highway 288. It's not immediately known when the store will open ahead of the ceremony.The new store is being seen as boon to the Houston neighborhood. It's the first full-service, brand-new grocery store to be built there in nearly three decades.There is an H-E-B currently operating in the area of Old Spanish Trail and Scott Street. Calls were made to update the location, but there was a feeling the footprint wasn't large enough. It's not known whether the store will continue operating after the opening of the MacGregor location.