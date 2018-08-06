U.S. & WORLD

MoviePass changes to 3 movie per month from once a day, price stays the same

Subscribers with MoviePass might have to choose which films to see first. The ticketing service is putting more limitations on customers.



MoviePass will now only allow users to see three movies in theaters in a month. That's a significant change from one a day. But the company said 85 percent of customers see three movies or less per month.

The monthly subscription price will remain just under $10. MoviePass is burning through cash and struggling to stay in business.

The three movies per month change goes into effect August 15th.
