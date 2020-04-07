Business

Halliburton says it's laying off employees in Texas and Oklahoma

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Halliburton announced its laying off more employees at its Duncan field camp in Texas and Oklahoma.

In a statement released on Monday, the company said it's "making reductions" at the Duncan field camps as it continues to adjust its workforce.

"Unfortunately, Halliburton is making reductions at our Duncan field camp in Oklahoma and locations in Texas as we adjust our workforce to reduced customer activity," read the statement. "This was a difficult decision, but is a necessary action as we work to successfully adapt to challenging market conditions."

It's unclear how many employees will be cut.

Earlier this month, Halliburton issued a compulsory furlough to 3,500 employees at its North Belt facility in Houston.

