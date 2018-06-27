BUSINESS

H-E-B opens its first multi-level grocery store in Bellaire

Consumer Expert Chelsey Hernandez takes us inside the new multi-level H-E-B in Bellaire. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Attention shoppers! You can now shop 'til you drop in H-E-B's first multi-level grocery store in Bellaire. It opened Wednesday morning.

The San Antonio-based grocer redeveloped the original H-E-B pantry store located at 5106 Bissonnet St. into a 78,000-square-foot store that features two shopping level options and expanded and covered parking.

"We have been a part of the Bellaire community for more than 24 years and are committed to our loyal customer following," said Armando Perez, Senior Vice President, H-E-B Houston. "While the Bellaire store will offer an enhanced in-store experience with the highest standard of service and selection, we are also always looking for ways to be innovative and connect with our customers on a new level."

The two-story building features more than 40,000 options to its customers, including Texas-made products, a wine and beer selection, a floral section, a pharmacy, a coffee shop and eatery and an indoor and outdoor seating area.

By the way, there are more than 1,800 bottles of wine to choose from as well as four kegs at the wine and beer tasting station.

H-E-B has plans to open two more two-story stores in Meyerland and the Heights as well.
