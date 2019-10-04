Business

H-E-B opening new store in Houston

Midway Companies' mixed-use Buffalo Heights development, 3663 Washington Ave., is set to open in October, with the St. Andrie midrise apartments ready for move-ins Oct. 4 and the H-E-B opening Oct. 9.The 96,000 square-foot grocery store is the chain's fifth inside the Loop.

Andrie offers 230 units of luxury apartments located above the grocery store, with rents ranging from $1550 for studios to $4029 for two-bedroom units. www.buffaloheightsdistrict.com

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

