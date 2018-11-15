BUSINESS

Glass company gives each employee a gun for Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

Company gives employees guns for holiday gift

HORTONVILLE, Wisconsin --
A Wisconsin company is giving employees revolvers for Christmas in what it says is an effort to promote personal safety and team building.

Ben Wolfgram is co-owner of Hortonville-based BenShot. The company makes novelty glassware embedded with a bullet to make it look like it's been shot.

Wolfgram has 16 full-time employees, some of whom have never fired a gun. He says most workers were excited. At least two initially declined the guns but are considering accepting them after taking a gun-safety course that executives required.

Employee Chelsea Priest of Green Bay tells the Appleton Post-Crescent that she believes the gift will empower her and help keep her safe.

Wolfgram says he's not worried about workplace violence. He says he will have an armed staff, which he called "pretty good."
SEE ALSO: 'A Christmas Story' reenactment by an infant creates controversy on Facebook
EMBED More News Videos

An Indiana photographer is defending a photo based on the popular film "A Christmas Story" after some people suggested it was inappropriate.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesschristmas giftgunsholidaybusinessu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Sears and Kmart closing 40 more stores
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
3 Houston-area Randalls stores are closing their doors
Rice Village gets a new pet store: Three Dog Bakery
More Business
Top Stories
Man gets life for continuous sex assault of 13-year-old
Homeless man and NJ couple arrested in GoFundMe case
Lamar HS parents demand tighter security after student's murder
Serial killer with Texas ties may be linked to 90 murders
Country star Roy Clark of 'Hee Haw' fame has died
Woman pleads not guilty in bus crash that killed 3 students
Build the Wall toy with Trump figurine causing controversy
Bregman, Mattress Mack give away turkeys to families in need
Show More
New details in helicopter crash that killed newlyweds and pilot
Racial confrontation over Walmart parking spot goes viral
Thieves use inventive lie to steal Louis Vuitton merchandise
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
More News