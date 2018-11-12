An Indiana photographer is dealing with backlash from a photo that has now turned controversial.The photographer, Amy Haehl, Amy Haehl, dressed up an infant to look like Ralphie, the main character from the popular film "A Christmas Story."Some people suggested the photo was inappropriate due to the infant having a replica Daisy Red Ryder BB gun in hand.Haehl went on Facebook and said in part, "This photo is not about a baby posed with a 'gun'. It is about a movie that has encouraged smiles, laughter, and happiness for 35 years, reminding people of a simpler time."