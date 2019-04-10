Galveston business to receive $789 million contract to finish border wall

The Pentagon has given out those contracts in that amount to two companies, including SLSCO Ltd., in Galveston.
RELATED: Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February after $145M contract awarded
SLSCO was awarded a $789,000,000 firm fixed-price contract for border replacement wall construction.
Work will be performed with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2020.
RELATED: Here's what the Trump wall might look like
Barnard Construction Co. Inc., of Bozeman, Montana, was the other company awarded an $187,000,000 contract for their design-bid-build construction project for primary pedestrian wall replacement.
RELATED: Construction of border wall prototypes begins in San Diego