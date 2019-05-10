HTX

Former teacher's need for shirts sparks Westchase printing shop

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- Former school teacher and coach Paula Sidler would always order T-shirts for her teams before big games.

That all changed when a vendor decided to no longer stay in business. Sidler decided to take matters into her own hands.

"Sell me your stuff and show me how to do it. I got three other teachers and we each invested $625 and bought his equipment. We put in my garage, and through trial and error, we learned how to print T-shirts," Sidler said.

In 1994, Sidler decided to open Accent Printing in the Westchase district. She has been in the same spot for 24 years and takes pride in hiring from within the area.

