CVS to expand health care services to 1,500 stores

CVS Health is pushing deeper into health services with plans to add dietitians, medical equipment and space for the occasional yoga class to 1,500 stores.

The drugstore chain that quit selling tobacco several years ago said Tuesday it will expand a store model that it started testing recently.

Its HealthHub stores will have around twice as much space devoted to health care as other locations and will aim to help people with chronic conditions such as diabetes.

The expansion comes as the health care system turns its focus toward keeping patients healthy instead of waiting to treat them once they become sick.

Insurers and other payers have started covering things like visits with dietitians more with the hope that this care keeps patients out of expensive hospitals.

