Business

Chipotle will cover 100% of tuition costs for business, technology degrees for employees

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its scholarship program for all eligible employees to pursue a debt-free college degree.

The company announced it is covering 100% of tuition costs up front for 75 different types of business and technology degrees at several accredited universities. Employees become eligible for the program after 120 days of employment.

The launch of the company's debt-free degree program is an expansion of its existing education program, which includes a tuition reimbursement program, which has provided over $20 million in tuition assistance over the past two years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessemploymentchipotletuitioncollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juul ends sale of sweet flavors after mysterious deaths
Astros could face wind-whipped ALCS Game 4 at Yankee Stadium
Firefighter calls mayday during fire at Main Street Market
When you can get your Astros potential World Series tickets
Energy Secretary Perry tells Trump he plans on resigning
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
The shuttle that got away: Enterprise in NYC, not Houston
Show More
Parrot found safe after it was stolen from Walmart parking lot
Fall is back! Another cold front arrives Monday
Candidate wore blackface as Kanye West, but he's not sorry
Friendswood restaurant offers "fine dining without the fuss"
Writers claim Lizzo owes them credit on 'Truth Hurts'
More TOP STORIES News