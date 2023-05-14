Possible flight delays expected due to Houston weather, Bush Airport says

The Biden administration is announcing a new rulemaking process to push airlines to compensate passengers for controllable delays and cancellations.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Travelers might need to put a rain-check on their plans for Mother's Day. Airlines flying in and out of Houston might be experiencing delays due to the groggy weather, according to airport officials.

The video above is about the U.S. planning to pitch new rules to push airlines to provide passengers compensation for cancellations and delays.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth declared Sunday as an ABC13 Weather Alert Day after the National Weather Service expanded the Flood Watch into Harris, Montgomery, and Galveston Counties until 7 p.m.

Bush Airport said in a tweet that flight days are possible due to the weather.

"If you are picking up passengers, please wait for them in our cell phone lots until your passenger is at the curbside with their bags," the airport said.

