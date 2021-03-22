culturemap

Houston meat market beloved for Cajun fare announces closing date

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Fifth Ward institution will close at the end of this month. Burt's Meat Market & Cajun Foods will close March 31, the establishment announced on Facebook.

"Thank you, Houston, for the decades of amazing support, but when it's time...IT'S TIME," the message reads. "Come show your love to all our employees who have been there for you for what seems like a lifetime."

Opened in 1946 by founder Alfred Burt, Burt's has served Houstonians for 75 years. The extensive selection primarily offers shoppers a taste of East Texas and Louisiana-influenced meats and sides.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
