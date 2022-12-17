WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Grubhub's data finds that burritos were most popular ordered food of 2022

WABC logo
Monday, December 19, 2022 6:38PM
Grubhub announces which food was most delivered in 2022
EMBED <>More Videos

The burrito was crowned the most popular food that Grubhub users ordered this year.

Burritos took the crown for the most popular food delivered in 2022.

The food delivery app 'GrubHub' analyzed millions of order from customers this year.

Their data found that the tortilla wrapped dish made it to the top spot.

In fact, burritos jumped up eight spots from last year.

Rounding out this year's top five were cheeseburgers, cheese pizza, pad Thai and chicken quesadillas.

For the top dessert order, tiramisu came out number one. Tiramisu got more than 44,000 orders, followed by Baklava and then cookies.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW