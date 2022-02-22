3 suspects arrested after 2 burned bodies found in car under bridge in Liberty County

DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In an update, three people have been arrested in connection with two bodies that were found severely burned under a bridge in Liberty County last month.Destiny Gleason has been charged with tampering with evidence, and DaQuincy Broussard and Isaiah DaQuinton Douglas have been charged with capital murder.The third suspect ,Douglas, was arrested on Feb. 21 by Beaumont Police officers at 2 p.m. after a tip was given that he was hiding out in a home.Douglas had been on the run after the capital murder charge was filed.The vehicle fire was reported to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.According to Captain Billy Knox with the sheriff's office, one body was found in the back seat of the vehicle, and the second body was located in the trunk. Due to the extreme heat of the fire, it was initially impossible to determine whether the victims are male or female. Investigators spent hours at the scene gathering evidence.The roadway was temporarily closed to traffic while TxDOT officials checked the structural integrity of the bridge.Autopsies have been ordered on the victims. No identification has been made.