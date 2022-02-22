body found

3 suspects arrested after 2 burned bodies found in car under bridge in Liberty County

EMBED <>More Videos

2 bodies found in burning car underneath Liberty Co. bridge

DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In an update, three people have been arrested in connection with two bodies that were found severely burned under a bridge in Liberty County last month.

Destiny Gleason has been charged with tampering with evidence, and DaQuincy Broussard and Isaiah DaQuinton Douglas have been charged with capital murder.

The third suspect ,Douglas, was arrested on Feb. 21 by Beaumont Police officers at 2 p.m. after a tip was given that he was hiding out in a home.

Douglas had been on the run after the capital murder charge was filed.

The vehicle fire was reported to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.

According to Captain Billy Knox with the sheriff's office, one body was found in the back seat of the vehicle, and the second body was located in the trunk. Due to the extreme heat of the fire, it was initially impossible to determine whether the victims are male or female. Investigators spent hours at the scene gathering evidence.

The roadway was temporarily closed to traffic while TxDOT officials checked the structural integrity of the bridge.

Autopsies have been ordered on the victims. No identification has been made.

The video above was used in a previous story
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
liberty countydaytonarrestmurdercar fireinvestigationbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Body of TV actress found days after she went missing in LA
Family that died in CA mountains made desperate plea for help
New exhibit honoring Sugar Land 95 opens at Fort Bend ISD
Man's body found in Dallas weeks after disappearance, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Woman reported ex-boyfriend before her stabbing death, authorities say
Car hangs off overpass after chase ends in crash near downtown
Judge Hidalgo announces $8M proposal to invest in child care programs
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
From the 80s to the 40s: Another big cold front on the way
Biden to address escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions | LIVE
AT&T shutting down 3G; here's how it can impact you
Show More
Man shot and killed in apparent home invasion in southeast Houston
Witness says parachute spiraled out of control before fatal skydive
'Our hearts are heavy': Spring Branch married educators killed in SA
Family of robbery victim charged with death of 9-year-old speaks out
Residential footage captured a deadly shooting in Midtown
More TOP STORIES News