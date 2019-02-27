A burglary suspect inside a north Houston pawn shop ran out of the store firing at police officers before he was wounded in a gun battle with them, authorities say.It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Cash America Pawn in the 5200 block of Airline near Tidwell.Police say the man cut a hole in the wall of the business and was in the middle of burglarizing it when two officers arrived.He took off running, firing at police, who shot back at him.They ended up in a shootout, with the suspect crouching behind a truck. The man was hit in the shoulder, authorities say.The suspect was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. He is expected to survive.No officers were injured.It's unclear how many times the officers or the suspect fired.Authorities say the suspect had a semi-automatic weapon and that it was fortunate he was not killed, and no officers were hurt.The officers involved are a 30-year-old who has been with HPD for three years and a 26-year-old who has been with HPD four years.HPD Chief Art Acevedo said the officers were wearing body cameras, which captured the shooting.