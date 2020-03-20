Burger King offers 2 free kids meals with any meal purchase during coronavirus crisis

Worried about feeding your family during the coronavirus crisis?Burger King is giving parents a chance to get free meals for their kids starting next week.The burger chain says next Monday it will offer two free kid's meals for every adult meal that's ordered.But, the offer is only for meals purchased online and on Burger King's app, where you will find the coupons for the offer.Burger King says customers can redeem those coupons one time per guest every day through April 6, or as long as supplies last.