Burns Original BBQ will now have a restaurant inside a Houston Kroger store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you ever had a craving for ready-to-eat ribs in the middle of your trip to the grocery store? This will come as exciting news to you.Kroger is teaming up with Burns Original BBQ to bring you an on-site restaurant inside the store located on the E. Sam Houston Pkwy in northeast Harris County.At the height of the pandemic, Burns Original BBQ was one of several local restaurants that participated in pop-ups at Houston-area Kroger stores. It was part of an initiative aimed at supporting small businesses.The new on-site restaurant will open on Saturday, July 3, at 9 a.m.The location will offer sandwiches, sides, and family packs that customers can purchase to-go, or dine at the store's seating area.This includes some go-to favorites such as brisket, links, turkey, ribs, chicken boudin, and monster potatoes, along with sides such as macaroni and cheese and baked beans.In addition, Mayor Sylvester Turner is slated to proclaim July 3 as Burns Original BBQ Flagship Day.