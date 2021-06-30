BBQ

Burns Original BBQ will now have a restaurant inside a Houston Kroger store

EMBED <>More Videos

Have you ever craved a 10 lb baked potato?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you ever had a craving for ready-to-eat ribs in the middle of your trip to the grocery store? This will come as exciting news to you.

Kroger is teaming up with Burns Original BBQ to bring you an on-site restaurant inside the store located on the E. Sam Houston Pkwy in northeast Harris County.



At the height of the pandemic, Burns Original BBQ was one of several local restaurants that participated in pop-ups at Houston-area Kroger stores. It was part of an initiative aimed at supporting small businesses.

The new on-site restaurant will open on Saturday, July 3, at 9 a.m.

The location will offer sandwiches, sides, and family packs that customers can purchase to-go, or dine at the store's seating area.

This includes some go-to favorites such as brisket, links, turkey, ribs, chicken boudin, and monster potatoes, along with sides such as macaroni and cheese and baked beans.

In addition, Mayor Sylvester Turner is slated to proclaim July 3 as Burns Original BBQ Flagship Day.

LOVE BBQ? CHECK THIS OUT!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonnew businessfoodiebbqbusinessfoodrestaurantbarbecuegrocery storefoodie callamerican food
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BBQ
Event selling $10 dinner plates to support hurt Pct. 4 deputy
7 smokin' Houston-area joints make new best BBQ in Texas list
Bellaire BBQ joint makes New York Times 50 exciting restaurants list
ABC13 wins bet with Chicago's WLS over Astros-White Sox series
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News