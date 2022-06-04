festival

Houston hip-hop legend Bun B headlines hot summer music festival

By Steven Devadanam
EMBED <>More Videos

Bun B and rap royalty make history in RodeoHouston's trillest takeover

HOUSTON, Texas -- For anyone keeping track, Houston's hip-hop legend Bun B is not only having the best year ever, he's also seemingly everywhere. Fresh off a historic rodeo show, Coachella fest appearance, Justin Bieber hangout at Toyota Center, and emcee gig at the 2022 Tastemaker Awards, Bun B just repped H-Town during a red-hot Verzuz battle.

The video above is from a previous report when Bun B made history as the first Black man from Houston to headline a concert at the rodeo.

Houston's renaissance-man rapper will soon drop his science at Summer Jam HTX on Saturday, June 11. The hot summer festival, dubbed "the biggest party in Texas," at the SoHo Festival Grounds located at 13575 Almeda School Rd.

Along with the Houston hip-hop icon, the one-day festival will also showcase sets from rising star Moneybagg Yo and Atlanta starlet Latto. The 25-act lineup also includes Lil' Flip, Saucy Santana, Tay Money, R&B artist Tink, and Beat King.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonsummer funlive musicfestivalhip hopgood newshouston culturemapculturemap
FESTIVAL
From anime to baseball and bananas, there's a bunch to do this weekend
iFest changes locations after NRA protests take over Discovery Green
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
ACL Fest finally drops anticipated 2022 music lineup and 3-day tickets
TOP STORIES
3 people injured after U-Haul driver opens fire in club parking lot
Biden, first lady temporarily moved from Del. beach house: Officials
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Walmart parking lot shooting
Storms pop this afternoon for some
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
White House marks Pride Month amid wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation
Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
Show More
SB lanes of Hardy Toll Road reopened after man climbs pylon tower
Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dies at 95
Two men shot in an apartment complex in SW Houston, police say
TX escapee's prints found at home near killed family, sources say
Ogg says Hidalgo staffer's motion 'fictitious,' denies bias
More TOP STORIES News