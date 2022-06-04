Houston hip-hop legend Bun B headlines hot summer music festival

HOUSTON, Texas -- For anyone keeping track, Houston's hip-hop legend Bun B is not only having the best year ever, he's also seemingly everywhere. Fresh off a historic rodeo show, Coachella fest appearance, Justin Bieber hangout at Toyota Center, and emcee gig at the 2022 Tastemaker Awards, Bun B just repped H-Town during a red-hot Verzuz battle.Houston's renaissance-man rapper will soon drop his science at Summer Jam HTX on Saturday, June 11. The hot summer festival, dubbed "the biggest party in Texas," at the SoHo Festival Grounds located at 13575 Almeda School Rd.Along with the Houston hip-hop icon, the one-day festival will also showcase sets from rising star Moneybagg Yo and Atlanta starlet Latto. The 25-act lineup also includes Lil' Flip, Saucy Santana, Tay Money, R&B artist Tink, and Beat King.