Bullet hits teen girl in chest during drive-by shooting

.Investigators are looking for this vehicle in connection with tonight’s shooting at 14537 Maeline Street. Call 713-221-6000. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/OtXYV7snbb — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 11, 2019

@HCSOTexas responded to 14500 Maeline Street (N. Sam Houston Pkwy N @ Aldine Westfield). Preliminary info: a drive-by shooting occurred and a teen female victim was shot. Transported to hospital, unknown condition. PIO is enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/qDQ7AJwugQ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 11, 2019

Deputies believe a home was targeted just before a teenage girl was shot in the chest in north Harris County.Sheriff's deputies said the 13-year-old victim was inside her home on Maeline Street near N. Sam Houston Parkway North when she was shot.A bullet struck the girl in the chest while a 14-year-old girl, a young boy and the children's father were also inside the home.She was taken to the hospital for surgery and is in stable condition.A photo of a white pickup truck was released by deputies, who are looking for a man in a red hoodie seen behind the wheel. The suspect's race was not immediately known.Deputies said they believe the shooting was targeted because witnesses told them the drive of the truck pulled up to the home, stopped, and then fired.