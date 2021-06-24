Florida building collapse

Security camera video shows moment of condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida

The video shows the wing of a 12-story condo complex collapse and turn to rubble
Security camera video shows moment of Surfside building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- Security camera video from an adjacent building captured the moment of a beachfront condo building collapsed in Surfside, a town outside Miami.

The video shows the wing of a 12-story complex turn to rubble. The center of the building appeared to fall first, with a section nearest the ocean teetering and coming down seconds later as a huge dust cloud swallowed the neighborhood.

Cars as far as two blocks away were coated with dust.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who toured the scene, said television did not capture the scale of what happened. Rescue crews are "doing everything they can to save lives. That is ongoing, and they're not going to rest," he said.

The collapse, which appeared to affect one leg of the L-shaped tower, tore away walls and ripped open some homes in the still-standing part of the building. Television footage showed beds, tables and chairs inside. Air conditioners hung from some parts of the building, where wires dangled.

Rescuers pulled at least 35 people from the wreckage by mid-morning, and heavy equipment was being brought in to help stabilize the structure to give them more access, Raide Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue said. Dozens of people are feared dead, with more than 150 unaccounted for.

Click here for the latest details on the building collapse.

The Associated Press and ABC's Reena Roy contributed to this report.
More TOP STORIES News