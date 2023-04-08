If you've never heard of Buc-ee's, just know it is Texas's must-stop road stop.

Rediscovered beaver fossil to take the name of favorite Texas gas station Buc-ee's

The legend of a treasured gas station chain continues with a new chapter: a rediscovered beaver fossil is being named after Buc-ee's.

The video above is from a previous report.

The ancient animal was named Anchitheriomys buceei (A. buceei) by Steve May, a research associate at the University of Texas Jackson School of Geosciences and lead author of the Palaeontologia Electronica paper that describes the beaver.

A. buceei fossils were rediscovered by researchers in UT Austin's collections and include fossils from six different Texas sites. May decided to name A. buceei after Buc-ee's upon spotting a "This is Beaver Country" billboard in 2020 that reminded him of the fossils he was studying at the time.

To continue reading on how it came to be, read over at ABC13's partner Houston Culturemap.