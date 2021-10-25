lawsuit

Buc-ee's suing Sugar Land business owner over the similarity of his store

EMBED <>More Videos

Buc-ee's suing Sugar Land business owner over its store 'Buckys'

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas' largest convenience store is suing a Sugar Land business owner claiming his store is a copycat.

Buc-ee's has its beaver teeth set on a "Bukys" in Rosenberg and El Campo in their latest lawsuit. Buc-ee's is suing Bukys for the following: several trademark infringement counts, trademark dilution and violation, several unfair competition and false designation counts, and unjust enrichment.

In addition, Buc-ee's alleges the Bukys logo uses lettering confusingly similar to theirs and the color of the logo is similar to theirs, as well and their connection to convenience stores and gas stations. It furthers makes the argument that Bukys is infringing on their iconic Buc-ee's.

The owner of Buky's told the Houston Chronicle he chose that name because it was his nickname as a kid and added he is not trying to copy the original.

Buc-ee's is known for bringing challenges against similar names and logos. In 2018, the company won a lawsuit against "Choke Canyon," claiming its alligator logo looked too similar to Buc-ee's beaver.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstexassugar landrosenbergtexas newssocietylawsuitgas stationshopping
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
LA sheriff, fire chief to be deposed in Kobe Bryant crash lawsuit
Woman suing Kellogg's over fruit filling in strawberry Pop-Tarts
Vanessa Bryant says she learned about Kobe's death from social media
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News