Arts & Entertainment

BTS on 'Good Morning America': K-Pop group talks COVID's mental toll, band's viral UN appearance

By Nadine Shubailat
EMBED <>More Videos

BTS on COVID-19 pandemic's mental toll, band's viral UN appearance

NEW YORK -- Korean musical sensation BTS stepped out this week in their new official role as South Korean President Moon Jae-in's special presidential envoys at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

"It's still hard to believe that we did a speech and a performance," BTS' Jungkook told ABC News in an exclusive joint interview with Moon Tuesday. "Being appointed as special envoys ... it felt like time had stopped ... I take [this new appointment] as sign of hope and advancement, which means a lot to me and makes me happy."

ABC News sat down with Moon and the band to talk about their new roles as "special presidential envoys for future generations and culture" to promote global diplomacy and draw in younger generations.

"It was much more effective than the U.N. Secretary General or myself delivering hundreds of speeches," Moon said, noting that millions of people have watched the U.N.'s stream of the band's speech and live performance.

MORE: BTS' 'Butter' music video breaks YouTube record for 24-hour views
EMBED More News Videos

The K-pop group's newest music video currently has more than 185 million views.



Moon and BTS attended the U.N. General Assembly together to highlight climate action, the pandemic, the importance of vaccines and sustainable development.

RM of BTS said there are different ways fans can combat climate change.

"I think that ultimately small changes can make a big difference, starting with proper recycling... awareness of disposable products and [the] use of tumblers," he said.

In looking ahead to the future, BTS member J-Hope said what the band wants to do most post pandemic is a concert, and said he hopes that "many people get vaccinated and it becomes an environment where it is possible for us to safely have a concert."

"That's what the fans want, and what we want," J-Hope continued, adding that he hopes for a day when people can "talk face to face and give each other hugs again."

The joint exclusive interview with Moon and BTS will air on Friday Sept. 24, starting with "Good Morning America."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoronavirussouth koreamusic newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News