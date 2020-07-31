Coronavirus California

Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma at UCLA center

Cranston urged his followers to wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing.
LOS ANGELES -- Actor Bryan Cranston said he contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and has donated his plasma because it contains antibodies.

The actor best known for playing Walter White on AMC's "Breaking Bad" made the announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Cranston, 64, did not say exactly when he got infected with the new coronavirus, but indicated that it was "quite early on" in the pandemic. He had mild symptoms including a slight headache, tightness in his chest and loss of taste and smell, according to the post.

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
EMBED More News Videos

Experts are growing more concerned that the coronavirus is moving into the Midwest as Texas and Florida continue to report fatalities.


"I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus," he wrote.

Cranston recorded himself inside UCLA Blood & Platelet Center in Los Angeles making the plasma donation. He said the process took about an hour, during which he watched "A Face in the Crowd" starring Andy Griffith and Patricia Neal.

Cranston urged his followers to wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countyactorcoronavirus californiacoronavirusblood plasmacoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy amid pandemic
Google reportedly extends work-from-home policy through summer 2021
You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
Anna Camp reveals coronavirus diagnosis, lingering symptoms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shelter-in-Place order issued after 3-alarm fire in SW Houston
Dr. Fauci doubles down on advising goggles
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
As $600 unemployment benefit ends, what other help is there?
6 retired HPD officers indicted in Harding St. botched raid case
Family of woman killed in own driveway not giving up hope
Second rental help program coming for Houstonians
Show More
A weak front could bring strong storms late today
Houston doctor says he's fighting 2 wars: COVID-19 and stupidity
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
Lions described as 'inseparable couple' euthanized together
US Navy's 1st Black female fighter pilot to get her wings
More TOP STORIES News