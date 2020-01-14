Society

Sam Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen's son, sworn in as Jersey City firefighter

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- The son of rock legend Bruce Springsteen is now a Jersey City firefighter.

Sam Springsteen, 26, was one of 15 new firefighters sworn in by Mayor Steven Fulop at City Hall Tuesday morning -- and The Boss on hand for the big day.

It was a family celebration, with mom Patti Scialfa and the rest of the crew watching on with pride to congratulate the graduate.

"This is my son's day, so I'm staying out of it," Bruce Springsteen said. "We're very proud. We're very proud...It was a long road. He was very dedicated for quite a few years, and we're just excited for him today."

Sam Springsteen received a big hug and smile from his mom, as she watched her son in uniform.

"I'm going to take a pass on this one," he said with a smile, avoiding the spotlight. "Sorry, folks. I don't have too much to say."

Since 2013, a total of 204 new firefighters have been hired, bringing the department to a historic total of 666 uniformed firefighters and superiors.

The family joined the Mayor Fulop and Fire Chief Steven McGill after the official ceremony to take pictures.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjersey cityhudson countybruce springsteenabc7ny instagramfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News