Deputies said a woman called the victim when she got into an argument with his 33-year-old brother. When the brother arrived, the fight escalated to a deadly shooting, officials said.

Man shot and killed younger brother during argument in Willis, Montgomery County deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his brother Thursday morning at a home in the Willis area.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies said it all started as an altercation between a woman and a man.

Deputies were called to the 700 block of Pine Circle Drive for a shooting call around 3 a.m.

Investigators said 33-year-old Oscar Martinez got into an argument with a woman. Deputies believe they both live at the residence.

At some point during the argument, the woman called Oscar's 30-year-old brother, Julio Martinez, for help because the argument was heated.

When Julio showed up, deputies said the two brothers got into an altercation. That's when Oscar allegedly shot Julio outside of the house.

Deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures when they arrived, but Julio was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect reportedly took off after the shooting, but deputies found him nearby and arrested him. Oscar is charged with homicide.

Investigators said the woman was not injured.

The sheriff's office told ABC13 that deputies have been called to the house before.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.