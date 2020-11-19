Former Katy Tigers star Bronson McClelland wants to be back on football team after racist video

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Katy High School football player is asking to be allowed back on the team yet again.Bronson McClelland was disciplined a year ago for a video someone posted online showing him using the N-word at a Whataburger."I'm not trying to justify my use of the word. I should not be using the word. I haven't used the word since then," Bronson said.The school district released a statement at the time indicating Bronson sent that video of himself to an opposing team. His family says that's not true, and it was another student who posted the video.After he apologized for using the word, Bronson got back on the team, but he was kicked off again in September.The family said a police canine found what officers believed to be marijuana is his car. The family then said it was a marijuana derivative such as CBD oil.The McClellands held a press conference Wednesday with spokesman Quanell X to show Bronson's support from his Black friends and teammates."I believe him and his family have no racist bones in their body," teammate Jaylen Phillips said.The family said they believe the alleged drug incident is possible retaliation after their legal team demanded an apology and retraction from Katy for their initial statements regarding the "N-word" video."They had until Sept. 18, 2020 to retract the statement or we were pursuing litigation. This alleged incident happened Sept.17," Bronson's mother Angie said.Meanwhile, the McClellands are adamant they want an apology and for Bronson to be allowed back on the team."A school district doesn't have the reach to get involved in pop culture, banter or kids being kids," Angie said.