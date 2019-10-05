Society

Katy HS varsity football player facing discipline after racist video: Katy ISD

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy ISD Varsity Football player is facing disciplinary actions after school officials say the student made a "racially charged" video taunting an opposing player.

The video was allegedly posted online following a game between Katy High School and Tompkins High School.

Katy's varsity football team is ranked second in Texas.

Katy ISD released the following statement regarding the incident:

Katy ISD Administration and the Katy ISD Police Department were informed of the inappropriate behavior, language and video by a student on the Katy High School Varsity Football Team.Campus administration, Katy ISD police and local law enforcement thoroughly investigated the video incident. The student responsible will face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Katy ISD Discipline Management Student Code of Conduct and Athletic Code of Conduct. However, it is important to note there are other related incidents that continue to be under investigation that would lead to additional consequences for any student found to be involved. This type of behavior and language is not in line with the values of our District, staff and community who work hard every day to instill exemplary character and behavior in all Katy ISD students. The District is committed to keeping students safe, both physically and emotionally. It is our highest priority.
