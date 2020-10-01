Bronson McClelland no longer at Katy High School a year after video surfaces of him saying racial slur

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The one-time captain of the highly-touted Katy High School football team is no longer enrolled at the campus, completing a separation between the school and the star athlete a year after he was caught on camera uttering a racial slur.On Thursday, a family representative confirmed to ABC13 that Bronson McClelland withdrew from the school. McClelland's fate was not made clear.In September 2019, a video surfaced of the starting quarterback, who is white, in a "racially charged" taunt of an opponent following a game against Tompkins High SchoolIn the wake of the video, McClelland reportedly lost his captain title with the team. Katy ISD indicated in a statement that McClelland would "face disciplinary consequences."Colburn McClelland, Bronson's father, additionally confirmed his son's actions on the tape, while also expressing regret about what happened."Bronson made a poor decision," Colburn McClelland said shortly after the video was made public. "The discipline and the punishment that has been handed down to Bronson is tough, fair, and hopefully a life lesson to our son."And Bronson himself admitted that his comments "were not appropriate under any circumstances."The 18-year-old was entering his senior year at Katy High School, which has generally ranked among the best football programs in Texas.