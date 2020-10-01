race in america

Bronson McClelland no longer at Katy High School a year after video surfaces of him saying racial slur

This file image shows Bronson McClelland, center, No. 12, in uniform during his time with the Katy High School Tigers back in 2019. (File/KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The one-time captain of the highly-touted Katy High School football team is no longer enrolled at the campus, completing a separation between the school and the star athlete a year after he was caught on camera uttering a racial slur.

On Thursday, a family representative confirmed to ABC13 that Bronson McClelland withdrew from the school. McClelland's fate was not made clear.

In September 2019, a video surfaced of the starting quarterback, who is white, in a "racially charged" taunt of an opponent following a game against Tompkins High School

In the wake of the video, McClelland reportedly lost his captain title with the team. Katy ISD indicated in a statement that McClelland would "face disciplinary consequences."

Colburn McClelland, Bronson's father, additionally confirmed his son's actions on the tape, while also expressing regret about what happened.

"Bronson made a poor decision," Colburn McClelland said shortly after the video was made public. "The discipline and the punishment that has been handed down to Bronson is tough, fair, and hopefully a life lesson to our son."

And Bronson himself admitted that his comments "were not appropriate under any circumstances."

ORIGINAL STORY: Katy HS varsity football player facing discipline after racist video

The 18-year-old was entering his senior year at Katy High School, which has generally ranked among the best football programs in Texas.
