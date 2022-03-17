turn to ted

Houston woman Turned to Ted after fridge gives out on Thanksgiving Day

By and Sammy Fuentes
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston woman Turned to Ted after her fridge kept breaking down

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A refrigerator has one job, keep your food cold, and 10 months after spending $1,900 on a new one, Dessie Sackey's refrigerator wasn't.

"I came into the kitchen in the morning and there was water on the floor," she told ABC13's Ted Oberg.

The fridge was under warranty. She said someone came out and told her it was the "controller." They ordered a new one, but she said that was just the start.

"Two weeks in (and it) is doing the same thing again," she said.

The fridge broke down again on Thanksgiving morning.

"I bought all this food, had family in town, and it was really hot," she said.

Sackey said Whirlpool and Best Buy, where she purchased the fridge from, came out about a dozen times to fix it, but eventually, she had enough and just wanted a replacement.

"I said, 'I know what I'm going to do. I'm (going to) write Ted Oberg because I always watch Channel 13 and you get results,'" she said.

Our Turn to Ted team got to work.

It wasn't easy. At first, Best Buy tried to put her back into the service loop, but that last technician finally said the fridge couldn't be repaired and Best Buy agreed to get her a new one. Best Buy also directed her to a website to get reimbursed for some of her spoiled food.

"So far so good," she said. "It's good and cold."

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related topics:
home & gardenhoustonkitchen productshomebest buyturn to tedappliances
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TURN TO TED
Family Turns to Ted after weeks of waiting for death certificate
Turn to Ted gets resident $3,700 refund for Astroworld Fest tickets
Carvana files car registration paperwork after Spring man Turns to Ted
Turn to Ted helps woman get new keys after fatal crash involving valet
TOP STORIES
TSU likely to receive federal funding after nationwide bomb threats
UH researchers looking into what's causing road rage
Houston sets 20-year record for deadly domestic violence cases
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
Houston's newest water park will reopen for spring break 2022
1 dead in west Houston townhome fire, officials say
Roar for the UH Cougars at this free downtown outdoor watch party
Show More
HPD search for person of interest in fatal shooting outside Chili's
$500K bond set for man accused of killing boss in Greenway Plaza
13-year-old shot and killed while driving on the North Loop
81-year-old accused of purposefully hitting and killing man with truck
Family of man killed by HPD officers files federal civil rights suit
More TOP STORIES News