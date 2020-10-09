Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Broadway League announces the continued suspension of all ticket sales for Broadway perfs in NYC through May 30, 2021. Theatregoers holding tickets for dates through 5/30/21 should contact their point of purchase for details about exchanges & refunds. https://t.co/JupWkcHrOG pic.twitter.com/uL81MZhMYj — The Broadway League (@BroadwayLeague) October 9, 2020

NEW YORK -- The Great White Way won't be back until at least next summer: Broadway shows are now officially suspended until May 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, announced Friday that it will continue the suspension of all performance ticket sales through May 30, 2021. Theatergoers holding tickets until then should contact their point of purchase for refunds and exchanges."With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so. We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again," Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a statement.Thirty-one Broadway productions had been closed on March 12, when restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic began going into effect. Additionally, eight productions were in rehearsals preparing to open in the spring.The move by the Broadway League comes less than a month after the Metropolitan Opera said it will skip an entire season for the first time in its nearly 140-year history and intends to return from the pandemic layoff next September.Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. Producers and labor unions are discussing ways theaters can reopen safely.