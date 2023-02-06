2 brothers shot multiple times by masked gunman outside convenience store, HPD says

One brother was shot four times and the other was shot once, police said. The brother who was shot once managed to run home and call for help.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two brothers were shot while leaving a convenience store in southeast Houston near the Glenbrook Valley neighborhood overnight.

Houston police said the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 8500 block of Broadway Street near W. Bellfort Avenue.

Investigators said a man in a black mask approached the brothers and fired multiple shots.

One brother was shot four times; in the chest, abdomen, arm and leg, police said. The other brother was shot one time in the leg.

The brother who was shot once was able to run home and call for help, according to police.

Both brothers were taken to the hospital in stable condition. One brother was taken into surgery, police said.

Police did not have any information about the shooter aside from him wearing all black with a black mask. The motive of the shooting was also unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers.