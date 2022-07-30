WATCH LIVE

WNBA All-Star and Houston native Brittney Griner lands Time Magazine cover

BySteven Devadanam via CultureMap logo
16 minutes ago
Griner pictured on the cover of Time Magazine as she is the center of a possible prisoner exchange deal with Russia

HOUSTON, Texas -- The embattled, Houston-born basketball star who is the center of an ongoing international controversy is now on the cover of Time Magazine.

Brittney Griner, currently jailed in a Russian prison for bringing hashish oil into the country in February, lands on the new cover the same week that the Biden administration offered a prisoner exchange deal to Russia. The proposal would send Viktor Bout, the convicted Russian arms trafficker serving a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S., home in exchange for Griner and fellow detained American Paul Whelan.

Time selected photographer and multimedia artist Lorna Simpson - whose photo collage work focuses primarily on race, gender, and identity - to create the cover imagery. Simpson, who has never met Griner, tells Time that as a fellow Black woman, she relates to the fear of incarceration.

To continue reading this story, click to our ABC13 partner at Houston CultureMap.

