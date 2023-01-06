Trump sued in wrongful death lawsuit from family of Capitol police officer who died in Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON -- Amid all the division in Washington, Friday marks two years since the deadly January 6 siege on Capitol Hill.

There is a new lawsuit from the estate of a Capitol police officer who died during the attack.

It was filed by the family of Officer Brian Sicknick, who was from New Jersey.

The lawsuit accuses former President Donald Trump of being responsible for Sicknick's death.

It also names two men who were charged with assaulting him with a chemical spray. The suit is seeking over $10 million in damages.

On Friday, President Joe Biden will present the nation's second-highest civilian award to 12 individuals who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Among those honorees are seven members of law enforcement. Officer Sicknick is set to receive a posthumous award.