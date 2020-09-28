Houston march for Breonna Taylor brings out dozens who continue call for change

Demonstrators lay in the street with pillows and blanket to symbolize their message during their march for #BreonnaTaylor : I SLEEP FOR BREONNA TAYLOR https://t.co/DqNVDm8wFG pic.twitter.com/VOUfL8bSOA — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) September 27, 2020

The group wants a new type of review board that can decide whether to fire officers who are found to have committed wrongdoing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens gathered in north Houston Sunday evening to participate in a march after a Kentucky grand jury declined to charge any officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman.It was the first public demonstration the city has seen since the grand jury's decision.The march was predominately led by women and included several political and religious leaders.Women were asked to bring pillows and blankets to symbolize their message: "I sleep for Breonna Taylor."Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker had been sleeping in bed before the shooting began."Breonna Taylor was not offered justice," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.The demonstration was supported by more than 50 churches, according to organizers.Organizations such as One Family One Future, the NAACP, Urban League, and Real Beauty Real Women were also listed as supporters.