Houston march for Breonna Taylor brings out dozens who continue call for change

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens gathered in north Houston Sunday evening to participate in a march after a Kentucky grand jury declined to charge any officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman.

It was the first public demonstration the city has seen since the grand jury's decision.

The march was predominately led by women and included several political and religious leaders.

Women were asked to bring pillows and blankets to symbolize their message: "I sleep for Breonna Taylor."



Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker had been sleeping in bed before the shooting began.

"Breonna Taylor was not offered justice," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

The demonstration was supported by more than 50 churches, according to organizers.



Organizations such as One Family One Future, the NAACP, Urban League, and Real Beauty Real Women were also listed as supporters.

