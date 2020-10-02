Society

Release of Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings is uncommon, analyst says

By
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KTRK) -- On Friday, a Kentucky judge ordered the audio recordings from the three-day grand jury hearings in the Breonna Taylor case be released.

RELATED: Secret grand jury audio to be released Friday, Kentucky attorney general says

This comes after a judge, during former police officer Brett Hankinson's hearing, ordered the recordings to be filed as part of the discovery. The grand jury indicted Hankinson on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing shots into an apartment, behind Taylor's, the night she was shot and killed by police.

An anonymous member of the grand jury also filed a motion asking for the transcripts of the hearings to be released. The member also asked the judge to allow them to speak publicly about the evidence that was presented and the decision that was made.

SEE MORE: Officer who fired shots at Breonna Taylor is crowdfunding money to retire

"The public will get to see a great deal of what was presented as evidence, which may help shed light to why a grand jury chose not to indict the other two officers and why it chose to indict the one officer of this one charge and not of murder," legal analyst Steve Shellist said.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a motion to delay the release of the recordings to have time to redact names and personal information.

RELATED: Houston march for Breonna Taylor brings out dozens who continue call for change

Shellist said while it's uncommon for recordings like this to be released, it could pave the way for it to happen again. Although, he added, it could hinder people from wanting to serve on a grand jury.

"It may cause grand jurors in the future to say 'I don't want to serve on a grand jury, if it's made public, because I don't want to be a target for my decisions.'"

Taylor's family, along with her boyfriend, have been calling for more transparency and demanded the grand jury to release the transcripts.

The video in the post is from a previous story.

READ MORE: A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykentuckypolice shootingjudgeshootingu.s. & worldrace in americapolice
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump should be hospitalized, health expert says
Tropical Depression 25 forms in the northwestern Caribbean Sea
Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Games of the Week!
House Democrats pass $2.2 trillion COVID bill; relief talks drag
Judge Barrett tested positive for COVID-19 this summer: sources
Video captures woman's happy dance after acing job interview
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Show More
Watch out for Galleria-area roadwork this weekend
Amber Alert canceled for missing East Texas baby
Joe Biden, wife get test results in wake of Trump diagnosis
Missing man with dementia last seen Thursday night
'This is intentional': Harris Co. clerk slams Abbott for ballot order
More TOP STORIES News