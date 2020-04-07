Salt dome explosion rocked area near Brenham on April 7, 1992

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas salt storage dome in a rural area near Brenham exploded on April 7, 1992, killing three people and injuring 21.

The massive explosion destroyed houses and left nearby wooded areas with nothing more than smoldering tree trunks. The explosion was so large, it rattled windows in Houston.

The blast killed 5-year old Derick Meinen; Gloria Driver, 46; and Delores Medve, 27.

The underground storage dome, operated by Seminole Pipeline Co., stored liquefied petroleum gas. Gas began leaking from the dome and a large cloud of gas formed in a low area. The gas ignited and ripped apart at least five nearby houses, crushing one mobile home, killing Derick Meinen. The blast rippled across the rural area damaging as many as 50 structures

Several of the survivors were flown to Hermann Hospital in Houston by Life Flight helicopter.
