10-year-old with terminal cancer sworn in as honorary officer in dozens of Brazoria County agencies

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 30 agencies in Brazoria County honored a Pearland boy who is battling terminal cancer.On Wednesday, 10-year-old Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel was sworn in as a member of law enforcement not only to one department but for all of them in the county. This was part of his wish to be sworn in by 100 police agencies.Prior to being sworn in by Freeport police, DJ was already an honorary member of 10 law enforcement agencies, including the DEA, Texas Rangers and ATF."What a beautiful day for DJ and a proud act of kindness by Brazoria County Law Enforcement. What police agencies are next? Let's make DJ's wish come true," Freeport police shared on its Facebook.