Houston club manager shot Army veteran out of jealousy, witness says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The manager of a Houston gentleman's club and two of his employees have been convicted of killing an Army veteran at a nightclub in 2017.According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, the trio -- 39-year-old Carlos Segura, 31-year-old Priscilla Ashley Castellano and 30-year-old Eleazar Leon -- worked together to clean up the crime scene.Investigators said on the early morning of Feb. 17, 2017, Brandon Lancelin, who was 31 at the time, was shot in the bathroom at the Erotic City nightclub located at 8926 Gulf Freeway.Lancelin's body was then placed in the backseat of his red Ford Explorer and was driven to La Marque where the SUV was set on fire. The Houston Police Department questioned Segura at the time, who issued a statement on the shooting.Witnesses told investigators Segura was jealous that his girlfriend, who was later identified as Castellano, was paying a lot of attention to Lancelin.They told police Segura shot Lancelin in the restroom after the nightclub was closed.Investigators said Castellano cleaned up the crime scene and Leon, who also worked at the club, helped put Lancelin's body in his SUV and burned it.Earlier this month, Segura pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.On Friday, Castellano and Leon pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. Castellano was sentenced to three years in prison and Leon was sentenced to eight years of deferred adjudication probation."This may have been an impulsive crime, but these three people have been brought to justice after going to great lengths to conceal their actions," Ogg said. "Our partners in law enforcement did an amazing job of piecing together what happened and securing charges against those who were responsible. We hope this bring some closure to the victim's family."