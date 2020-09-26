Brain-eating amoeba found in Brazosport water supply

The amoeba, known as naegleria fowleria, prompted a do-not-use advisory Friday for the Brazosport Water Supply.
CORRECTION: At 10 PM Friday the Brazosport Water Authority was informed of potential Naegleria Fowleri in the water supply.— Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (@TCEQ) September 26, 2020
DO NOT USE ADVISORY: Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens & TDCJ Wayne Scott. https://t.co/CQB99XRhak
This order means customers should not use water for anything but flushing toilets.
Residents of 11 communities have been told not to drink the tap water, not to bathe in it and not to cook with it.
The orders were issued for Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens Unit and TDCJ Wayne Scott Unit.
"At 10:00 p.m. this evening the Brazosport Water Authority was informed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) of a potential Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis in the water supply," said Brazosport Water Authority General Manager Ronald Woodruff in a letter Friday to city managers.
Approximately 58,000 people are impacted by the advisory which was issued late Friday to Brazosport Water Authority member cities.
The CDC says Naegleria fowleria typically affects people when the contaminated water enters their body through their nose.
It can travel to the brain and cause a condition known as amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but highly lethal disease, according to health experts.
The CDC said people cannot get infected from swallowing water contaminated with Naegleria fowleri.
Symptoms of the illness include headaches, vomiting, fever and becoming disoriented.
It wasn't known what exactly prompted the advisory or if any anyone had recently become ill.
Brazosport Water Authority customers won't be able to use the water until authorities say it has been adequately flushed and samples indicate that it is safe to use.
There's no word on how long the advisory will be in effect.
The Brazosport Water Authority is a public entity that provides water to seven member cities, the City of Rosenberg, two TDCJ facilities and the Dow Chemical Company, according to the authority's website. The authority's water sources are the Brazos River via the Harris and Brazoria Reservoirs.
TCEQ awarded Brazosport an innovative or proactive system award for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2017 and again in 2019 for creative and effective ways of improving operations, achieve compliance, or better serving customers, according to the TCEQ.
