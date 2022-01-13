Man killed after crash where girlfriend grabbed the wheel on Gulf Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed in a crash that started with his girlfriend grabbing the wheel on the Gulf Freeway overnight, police said.The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-45 south at Lockwood before 3 a.m., according to Houston police.Investigators said the initial accident happened because a female passenger grabbed the steering wheel and drove the vehicle into the wall.When the boyfriend, who was the driver, got out after the crash and stood on the freeway, police said a pickup truck hit and killed him.The driver of the truck fled the scene and a third vehicle crashed into the couple's vehicle, police said.Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Officers did not provide a description of the driver that fled except that they were in a pickup.