Clear Lake Boy Scouts hold virtual camp out

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Clear Lake scout troop didn't let the coronavirus pandemic keep them from their group camp out this weekend.

Troop members gathered virtually from their individual campsites Friday.

Troop 848 is comprised of 5th through 12th graders who took advantage of the Boy Scouts of America's special provision.

Due to COVID-19, they're allowing kids to camp alone in their own backyards in a shelter or tent.

The campers met in small groups in chat rooms to play games and visit with each other Friday night.

Girl Scout troop 849 will have its turn Saturday night with activities including a scavenger hunt.
