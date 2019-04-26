Boy Scouts in Cypress left scrambling after trailer stolen

A group of Boy Scouts in Cypress is left scrambling after its trailer was stolen.Hurricane Harvey forced the group to use the trailer after the storm flooded their building. Now, they're devastated once again after the trailer went missing.Lasan Scouts has impacted a number of young people's lives. For more than six years, it has grown from a handful of kids to nearly 50.One of those is William Nguyen, who recently became an Eagle scout."This troop has given me a place to go to whenever I have hard times," Nguyen told ABC13 Eywitness News.Now, he's looking for an escape after the hard times hit Nguyen's troop. A block and lock are all that remain of a trailer that once housed the group's supplies."We used to sneak in there to eat gummy bears," Nguyen said. "Now, it's gone."Until Monday, the trailer sat at the troop's meeting location near Interstate 290 and Telge Road. Parents noticed it was missing on Tuesday.They reported it to Harris County deputies. Between the trailer and goods, the group says it lost nearly $20,000 in equipment."The American flag, the flag pole that we have, all the tents we have, all the cooking gears, the gearbox for the kids," crew advisor Thien Tran said. "All the walking sticks that we have."The scouts were planning to use the equipment this weekend for a camping trip. Now, parents are racing to buy ovens, tents, and safety gear.Although it's gone, it doesn't appear to have damaged the spirits of this group too much."We can always start over," Nguyen said. "We're scouts. We can make something out of it."If you're interested in helping, donations can be sent to:La San Foundation Memo: Scout 1212, 14562 Cypress-North Houston Road, Cypress, Texas 77429